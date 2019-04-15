American agriculture needs accurate reporting by top-notch journalists. Will you help accomplish this goal by investing in the National Association of Farm Broadcasters Foundation?

The NAFB Foundation provides development opportunities for those exploring the farm-broadcasting profession and for those currently in the profession seeking to expand their communication skills. Here are some examples of what the Foundation currently is doing to help farm broadcasters continue to be better reporters as well as encouraging students to consider the field of farm broadcasting or agricultural communications:

Summer internships: The Foundation provides funding of $2,000 for summer internship grants at NAFB member stations and networks for up to 10 entities. Since 1995, the NAFB Foundation has provided more than $100,000 in internship grants to NAFB member stations and networks.

College scholarships: The Foundation provides college scholarships to students studying agricultural communications, worth $5,000 each, and pays for these scholarship recipients to attend the NAFB Convention each fall. More than $395,750 in scholarships have been awarded to 120 recipients since 1977.

Professional development: The Foundation invests in member development in a variety of ways, including educational seminars and travel. The NAFB Foundation also presents The Doan award, recognizing and encouraging excellence in reporting agriculture.

