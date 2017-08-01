Accountant/Broadcaster Specializes In Agribusiness News

Joe Daughhetee (WITY, Danville, IL) graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a BS in accounting and an MS in business. Joe has been in private industry accounting with experience in cost accounting, and for the past 25 years, in public accounting. His experience has been diversified among auditing, tax, and management advisory services. He has received several certifications in the accounting field. Joe is currently a member of various professional associations including the Indiana CPA Society, Illinois Feed and Grain Association, AICPA, and Illinois Society of CPAs of which he is serving on the agribusiness committee. In addition, he served two years as the Committee Chairman, and two years as Chairman of the grain elevators subcommittee. He was recently elected to a three-year term on the Board of Directors of the Farm Financial Standards Council as the CFO. Joe has spoken to several grain elevator and farm groups throughout the Midwest and Southeast United States. In the past, he has been a guest lecturer at university classes on school finance. Joe grew up on a farm 10 miles west of Paris, IL, and currently resides near Chrisman, IL He has five children, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

As a member of NAFB, he became active in farm broadcasting in 2010 with various activities involving agricultural events covered by WITY Radio (Danville, IL). The station is active in agricultural broadcasting, and with Joe's background in ag accounting and other ag events, it became an excellent opportunity to promote agriculture through the reporting of regional events and activities in the industry. WITY broadcasts more than 2½ hours of farm programming each weekday, with local coverage by Joe and fellow broadcaster, Phyllis Parks, as a major component. Through Joe's experience in ag accounting, he can promote improved methods of reporting systems and accounting procedures for agribusinesses and farm owners. An example is the expansion and improvement of ag-based financial information. This crucial content is made up of marketing, management, owners, and cost information, which can help improve profitability.