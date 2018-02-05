Davis Serves His Community In Retirement

Skip Davis (Emeritus Member, WASK retired, Frankfort, IN) says, “Since October 2016, I've accepted more responsibility. That was when the Clinton County Commissioners and Council decided to take apart the fair board and appoint a new body focused on reviving the present county fairgrounds.” Skip made it known he was interested in serving. He pointed out, “I've attended a few fairs in my earlier times.” The County Council appointed him to be their representative on the Clinton County Fair Council. “My job is to be their eyes on the budget and help seek out contributors to help rebuild the fairgrounds. To date we've invested more than $100,000 in the 4-H Community Building. It was the easiest problem on the grounds to address. We've almost completed that task.” Now, they are in the middle of hauling in 90 truckloads of soil. “The half-mile harness racing track, perhaps the fastest in Indiana, has had a severe flooding problem over the years. We hope this situation is corrected by this year's county fair,” he said. Next, a contracting firm will study all the buildings on the fairgrounds and tell what needs to be done with each. Repair or Replace. “We expect some major construction during the coming years. I am extremely proud I was chosen to serve.” He asks, “Do you know of anyone with a few million dollars they would care to share?” To retirees he advises, “Don't stop. If an opportunity presents itself, and you feel you can help get things started, do so!” When he’s not working, he said, “Susan and I have been doing a little traveling. We have visited, via ship, up the eastern seaboard into Quebec City, then to Hawaii and Vancouver.”