December 2016 President's Report

Merry Christmas! Wow, where has 2016 gone! It seems just like yesterday I was getting ready to head to Orlando for the American Farm Bureau Convention in January!

The NAFB staff has been very busy since wrapping up convention. The staff has been working on the 2017 budget, preparing for a new supplemental research project and of course 2017 Washington Watch and Convention.

Speaking of the supplemental research project, if you have not already done so, please log onto the NAFB planner and update your station information. This information will be critical for our research. This project is to supplement our 2015 research and is designed to keep our listener audience data fresh and relevant. If you have questions on how to update your station or network information, please call Mindy at the office.

Earlier this month, I had a chance to attend the Irrigation Association and the National Ground Water Association Convention. While there I met with many exhibitors, many of them smaller and medium sized companies that don’t use an advertising agency. I gave them a demonstration of the planner and showed our research and the response was very positive! Many of the companies didn't know of NAFB, but were very interested in using radio for their marketing plans. Tom Brand joined me on a conference call with the Executive Directors of IA and NGWA to show them the NAFB Planner, research and news service. Both organizations are very interested in using the news service and would like NAFB to hold a marketing workshop for their business members. I do believe our organization and your shop have a great opportunity in attracting these smaller and medium sized business to use Farm Radio and TV. If you have any questions on how to use our research in a presentation, don't hesitate to call Mindy or Lance Knudson!

Finally, I would like to again thank each one of you for allowing me to serve as your President this past year. It has truly been an honor and privilege to serve our great organization. Over the past four years on the board and executive committee, I have learned so much about agriculture and myself – for that I thank you! Many of you have helped me along the way, and I also want to thank all the board members and staff for their support over the past year. The NAFB board and NAFB staff have done an outstanding job in promoting and growing Farm Broadcasting. I truly believe our organization is poised for some great things coming up in 2017 and beyond!

As I now become a member of the Past Presidents Club, I'm reminded of my father telling me to enjoy the journey of life, and the past year has been one enjoyable ride! I want to wish Max Armstrong all the best as he begins his year as our President.

May you and your family have a blessed Christmas and a Happy and Profitable 2017