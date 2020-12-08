Dehn Joins NAFB Broadcast Council

Meghan Dehn (Farm Director, KMZU/KRLI, Carrollton, Missouri) is a new NAFB Broadcast Council member.

She was raised in Polo, Missouri, on her family’s Angus ranch.

“My passion in agriculture started when I was little, and I showed heifers, steers, and market lambs at the local, state, and national levels. I served several office positions in my local 4-H and FFA chapters. I attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, graduating with a degree in marketing, advertising, and public relations. Also, I played volleyball at Stephens College.

“While attending school, I had the opportunity to take several food sciences courses where I started my career in the agriculture industry. After graduation, I worked at the Missouri Department of Agriculture as the northwest Missouri district meat and poultry inspector. For the past seven years, I worked as account development manager at CH Robinson in the Kansas City office.

“There was an opportunity to work as the farm director with KMZU/KRLI in June, and I jumped right on it to get back in the agriculture scene.”

Dehn is living in Emma, Missouri, with her husband, Scott Dehn, and their Australian Shepherd dog, Jade.

“I enjoy attending livestock events in my free time, helping my husband on the farm, and golfing. My favorite part of the farm is watching the new baby calves being born each season,” Dehn added.