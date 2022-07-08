Doeschot Gives Back to Nebraska FFA Students

Giving back to organizations that once poured into you and helped foster the growth of the next generation of agriculturalists is something many strive to do. Bryce Doeschot, farm broadcaster and video specialist at KRVN, is doing just that.

In his role as a farm broadcaster, Doeschot gives back to the National FFA Organization, a group that helped pave the way to his career. He was a Nebraska State FFA officer from 2013-2014; and through the connections he made, he found an internship with KRVN (Lexington, Nebraska), which is part of the Rural Radio Network (Nebraska). He said he found out about all the opportunities with radio broadcasting during a business and industry tour while he was a state officer.

Doeschot studied agricultural communications at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated in 2017. Following graduation, Doeschot began working full-time as a farm broadcaster.

“Without FFA, I would not have known about the opportunities at KRVN that allowed me to then come back to be full-time,” Doeschot said.

Professionally, Doeschot works closely with the Nebraska FFA Organization to support the future of agriculture professionals. The Rural Radio Network sponsors the Agricultural Communications proficiency competition, as well as other monetary support to students.

KRVN hosts a “I Believe in the Future of Ag” campaign, where it runs fundraising spots across the state. The money raised then is given directly to the 200+ Nebraska FFA chapters. Because of its work supporting students, KRVN was awarded the Nebraska FFA Distinguished Service Award at Nebraska’s State Convention this spring.

“FFA gives us so many things, and I was grateful to take advantage of those opportunities. I am fortunate enough to be able to give back to an organization which gave me so much,” Doeschot said.

Doeschot said he looks forward to each opportunity he has to work with young people and help provide them with the same opportunities he was given. He also noted a sense of pride in seeing the passion these students have for the industry.

“Every time we get to work with students, it gives me a renewed sense of optimism about the future of the industry,” Doeschot concluded.