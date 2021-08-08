HAT Network Hits the Road Again

On-location coverage has been the hallmark of Hoosier Ag Today (HAT) for the past 15 years. In 2020, however, that all came to an end with the pandemic and subsequent restrictions and quarantines.

With Indiana dropping restrictions on travel and events, HAT is once again on the road. The largest farm network in Indiana will do this in style with a new custom-logoed vehicle. The 2021 Chevrolet Colorado truck made its debut at the Purdue Farm Management tour in July.

With Eric Pfeiffer at the wheel, the HAT mobile news machine visited several farms in southwest Indiana. One of the first people to get her picture taken with the truck was Indiana Lieutenant Governor & Secretary of Agriculture Suzanne Crouch. The vehicle will be on the road many times over the next few months with scheduled visits to the Indiana State Fair, the Farm Progress Show, Becknology Days, the Farm Science Review, and many other field days and news events across the state. The truck will cap off 2021 by being on display at the Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo in December.

Currently, corporate sponsorship of the truck is available. This would include a logo on the highly visible vehicle as well as on-air and on-line sponsorship credit. For details, contact Kim Stockment at phone 765/588-1520.

HAT was founded in 2006 for the specific purpose of serving the informational needs of the Hoosier agricultural community. It currently has 75 radio stations broadcasting its programs. In addition, HAT operates a multi-media website and publishes a daily email newsletter. In 2008, 2010, 2012, 2016, and 2018, HAT was rated the most listened to farm radio network in Indiana by Ag Media Research. In 2019, HAT purchased Michigan Ag Today, a 16-station farm network serving the Michigan farm community. HAT also is part owner of the Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo, held each December in Westfield, Indiana. HAT is represented nationally by J. L. Farmakis, Inc.