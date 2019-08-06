Kirstin Rall Joins American Ag Network

A new name to watch in farm broadcasting is Kirsten Rall. She is a 2019 ag communications graduate of North Dakota State University (NDSU), who started as an intern and is now the newest full-time member of the American Ag Network team.

“From the first time I met her, at the internship interview, Kirsten had a passion and excitement for farm radio,” said Sabrina Hill, digital director, American Ag Network. “She just kept impressing us during her internship, so we worked it out to extend it until she graduated and we could hire her.”

Hill oversees the network’s internship program, though interns work most directly with the network’s Farm News Director Rusty Halvorson.

“Kirsten came in and started soaking up information like a sponge. Within a few months she was a regular on the air,” Halvorson added. “I haven’t felt comfortable taking a vacation in years because there was no one I could really trust to fill in. Now, I can do affiliate visits, go to more farm shows, and maybe even take some time off, because I know she has things handled at the studio.”.

Rall was hired in the role of farm broadcaster and multi-media journalist in June. She also is the in-studio producer for the Adams on Agriculture radio talk show, hosted by Mike Adams. Rall said the transition has been a good one.

“Along with that more sophisticated title comes more responsibility and that has given me the opportunity to show myself and others what I am capable of,” Rall said. “What I like the most about my job is learning something new every single day. The constant flow of information allows me to stay involved in agricultural issues happening around the world,” she added.

Rall has a solid background in the agriculture industry with farming and ranching roots near Forbes, North Dakota. She still helps out on her family’s four-generation cattle operation there. Growing up, she was involved in her family’s farm, 4-H, and livestock showing. Her passion for farm broadcasting stems back to her childhood. She said years of listening to market updates and farm news in the farm pickup is exactly what led her to be a farm broadcaster. Rall hopes to become more active in the NAFB and especially wants to work with students who are interested in farm broadcasting.

During her senior year of college, she was the president of the NDSU chapter of Ag Communicators of Tomorrow. Asked what she would tell students now, Rall said, “Confidence is key. You are much brighter than you think. Believe in yourself, be yourself, and you will go far.”