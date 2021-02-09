KRVN Celebrates 70 Years of Serving Listeners in Rural America

The Rural Voice of Nebraska celebrated 70 years of broadcasting weather, news, and agriculture information to listeners across Nebraska, Kansas, and Colorado on February 1, reports Bryce Doeschot, farm broadcaster and video specialist.

KRVN, which signed onto the air in 1951, commemorated its 70-year anniversary with a special all-day celebration that featured fond memories shared by listeners and guest appearances from former KRVN legends. Throughout the day, former KRVN legends including Dave Thorell, Don Colvin, and Dewey Nelson shared memories on-air with listeners.

To view video clips of the commemoration, visit https://youtu.be/LjuV6T2bdbQ

In addition, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts made a special announcement on air, proclaiming February 1 as KRVN Day in Nebraska.

To view the Governor’s proclamation on the KRVN Facebook page, visit https://www.facebook.com/krvnradio/photos/a.321611847318/10158786264567319/

KRVN is owned and operated by the Nebraska Rural Radio Association (NRRA). The NRRA was incorporated in June 1948, following severe winter weather conditions that claimed the lives of livestock and people, prompting the need for radio coverage across the state. Since 2002, KRVN has been part of the Rural Radio Network, which is made up of 15 AM and FM stations across Nebraska.