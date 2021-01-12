Peters Transitions from Farm Broadcasting to Full-Time Mom

With four busy boys and two more babies on the way, Assistant Farm Director Shalee Peters is stepping away from KRVN’s Rural Radio Network to pursue full-time motherhood and raise her children on the family farm.

Peters, who joined the KRVN Rural Radio Network farm team in 2014, has four sons: Charlie, five; Will, four; and Henry and Walt, two. But an already-full Peters house will shortly become a fuller house. Peters and her husband, Ben, are expecting a second set of twins, due in January.

Peters said even though she’s stepping away from her farm broadcasting duties, she’ll continue to remain involved in the agriculture industry and be able to dedicate more time to the needs of her family and their farm.

“Our boys love tractor and four-wheeler rides on the farm with their dad and playing ‘farm’ in their spare time,” said Peters. “The transition into my new lifestyle will let me be a part of their learning and allow me to help Ben on the farm. Instead of toting them along to cover meetings, I’ll likely be toting them along to lay out pipe or pull the grain cart.”

During Peters’ tenure at KRVN, she covered hundreds of events, including state and national events. She aired 10 reports daily, five reports weekly, and countless feature interviews every month. In addition, she was the midday host on 104.9 Max Country, a station owned by the Nebraska Rural Radio Association.

Some of Peters’ favorite work memories include covering President Donald Trump’s appearance at the American Farm Bureau Annual Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, and networking with coworkers and broadcasters at NAFB Conventions. Her colleagues said they will miss her witty comebacks, spunky energy, and insightful leadership.

“It will be different, for sure,” Peters added. “I’m sad that this chapter is ending, but I’m excited to turn the page and start the next chapter with our growing family.”

Photo: ​Shalee Peters (KRVN Rural Radio Network, Lexington, Nebraska) is pictured in the combine cab with her husband, Ben, and four sons.