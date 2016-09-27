September President's Report

Happy Fall!

I hope harvest is going well for farmers in your area. My thoughts go out to everyone affected by the recent flooding. Members of your NAFB staff attended the fall NAMA Conference in Raleigh, NC this month. Mindy, Lance, Tom and myself had a chance to meet with many Allied Industry Members during the Conference and everyone was excited about the new additions to the NAFB Planner that will now include NASS data for every county! NAFB also hosted the welcome luncheon on Wednesday of NAMA and we had our largest crowd to date! Thank you to Mindy and Lance for all of their planning for this event!

Speaking of events, our 73rd Annual Convention is fast approaching. If you have not done so already, please register today. If you register by Friday, September 30th, you will go into a drawing for a $100! There are many different events planned for this year’s convention so there should be something for everyone.

Have you looked at the new coverage opportunities section of the NAFB website? This is a place where you can either offer coverage of an event or ask for coverage of an event. I hope you will find this a valuable tool that will assist you in covering some of the national events.

How would you like to put your stamp on NAFB? Right now we are looking for candidates for National Vice President and other board seats. I encourage you to think about running for office and contribute your ideas to our great organization. If you have any questions, feel free to contact Tom Brand at the office.

The week of October 4th will be a busy one as the 50th World Dairy Expo will be held in Madison, WI. There will be many NAFB members attending from all three councils. Tom Brand will also be in attendance to represent NAFB and will be meeting with clients to give demonstrations of the NAFB Planner and other NAFB benefits. If your attending expo I look forward to seeing you!

Until next month, enjoy the fall colors!!