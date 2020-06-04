Sjeklocha Begins Internship with Rural Radio Network

The Rural Radio Network welcomes Hayes Center, Nebraska, native Rebel Sjeklocha as their 2020 summer intern.

Sjeklocha, a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, is majoring in agricultural and environmental sciences communication and minoring in Engler Entrepreneurship, business law, and international agriculture.

Throughout the summer, she will conduct interviews, write stories, create digital content, and co-host “Friday Five” for the Rural Radio Network. She will be based out of the Nebraska Soybean Board Studios at Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln.

Sjeklocha grew up on a cow-calf operation near Hayes Center. Her mom, Susan, is a veterinarian, and her dad, Rusty, owns a commercial hay grinding business.

“I’m looking forward to networking with industry professionals and taking a hands-on approach to communicate with Nebraska’s agriculture producers,” Sjeklocha said.

Outside of work, she enjoys being on horseback and helping with her family’s operation.

Her internship is made possible in partnership with NAFB Foundation, which offers internship grants to member stations and networks.