Sjeklocha Starts New Position

Rebel Sjeklocha began her new role as a podcast host/multimedia producer at the Nebraska Rural Radio Association March 1, 2024.

Sjeklocha graduated from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln in 2021 with her bachelor's degree in agricultural and environmental communications. After graduating, she competed for Miss Rodeo Nebraska in June 2022.

“I had my six-month lady-in-waiting period before I took over as Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023,” Sjeklocha said. “I spent most of 2023 traveling and representing the sport of rodeo. I also competed at Miss Rodeo America in Las Vegas at the end of the year.”

Sjeklocha interned for the Nebraska Rural Radio Association during her college years and over a few months after graduating before she competed in the Miss Rodeo Nebraska pageant. After her year of service wrapped up in December 2023, she started looking for a full-time position. Luckily, the Nebraska Rural Radio Association had a unique opportunity for her.

“They created this job for me, specifically geared around rodeo and western events in Nebraska,” Sjeklocha said. “I produce a podcast every Tuesday called Breaking the Barrier on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. It’s broadly aimed at the rodeo and the Western lifestyle.”

She also produces smaller segments highlighting high school and college rodeo results for various platforms. Her duties also include providing a longer segment called The Nebraska Rodeo Update.

Her favorite part of the position is sharing her passion with her audience.

“I love having the creative freedom to tell the stories of an industry that I am passionate about and have deep roots in,” Sjeklocha said. “I get to visit with really neat individuals doing cool things, and I think I’m in a very unique position.”

Sjeklocha is looking forward to the rodeo industry's future and all that it has to offer future generations.

“We’re seeing more growth in the public’s interest in rodeo and western sports,” Sjeklocha said. “I think there are a lot of opportunities to amplify the voices of this industry, and I’m excited to be part of that.”