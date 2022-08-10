Stangler Elected National ACT President

Michelle Stangler, rising junior at the University of Wisconsin River Falls, has been elected president of the National Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow (NACT). Stangler has been involved with NAFB and her local ACT chapter throughout her time in college.

After graduating high school, Stangler served as a Wisconsin State FFA officer for a year before beginning her college career. It was during her time as a state officer that she learned how much she loved sharing the stories of agriculture with others.

Stangler learned about NAFB and the farm broadcasting community when she interned for the Midwest Farm Report in Madison, Wisconsin, during the summer of 2021. Through that internship, she was able to attend the 2021 NAFB Convention and grow her network and future career plans. This summer, she was able to further her passion for farm broadcasting through an internship with WRDN Radio in Durand, Wisconsin, funded by a grant from the NAFB Foundation.

“NAFB has really shifted my focus for post-graduation. I never thought I would be more interested in farm broadcasting than I am now,” Stangler said.

While serving as a newsroom intern at National FFA Convention, Stangler learned about ACT and how to become involved with that organization. She went back to UW-River Falls hoping to grow and share the many ways for students to get involved, like NACT.

Her involvement in networking with ACT members across many universities inspired her to run for national office this July at the 2022 Agriculture Media Summit in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“I want to serve students who share a similar purpose but have many different backgrounds,” Stangler added.

Additionally, Olivia Larson, NAFB student member from the University of Arkansas, was elected as the NACT communications coordinator.