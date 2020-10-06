Texas Farm Bureau Launches Podcast

Texas Farm Bureau (Waco, Texas), the state's largest general farm organization, launched a daily weekday podcast that highlights important news and happenings in Texas agriculture. Texas Ag Today is a product of the Texas Farm Bureau Radio Network. The podcast is hosted by Texas Farm Bureau Radio Network Manager Carey Martin.

The Texas Ag Today podcast will feature reports from the Texas Farm Bureau Radio Network staff and from several correspondents throughout the state of Texas.

“We’re excited about offering this daily podcast to Texas farmers and ranchers and to everyone who has an interest in Texas agriculture,” Martin said. “We have three full-time farm broadcasters at the network plus reporters from around the state who work to bring listeners the latest on farm and ranch news. I believe we have one of the largest agricultural news teams in the state.

“The Texas Farm Bureau Radio Network is the state’s number-one and most-listened-to agricultural radio network. The network features more than 90 affiliate stations and rates highest for Texas farmer and rancher all-day listening. Texas Ag Today is a daily weekday podcast from the Texas Farm Bureau Radio Network that highlights important news and happenings in Texas agriculture.”

Listeners can subscribe to Texas Ag Today on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and TuneIn.

PHOTO: Texas Farm Bureau Radio Network broadcasters Tom Nicolette, Jessica Domel, and Carey Martin