Vinklarek Completing Rodeo Austin Internship

Brinn Vinklarek recently graduated from Tarleton State University with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications, and she is currently completing a marketing internship with Rodeo Austin.

Vinklarek grew up in a semi-rural area north of Austin, Texas, where she was raised by an ag teacher.

“I grew up in livestock shows and the school livestock barn,” Vinklarek said. “When I could start showing myself, I became super involved in FFA. I showed all throughout high school and participated in creed speaking, wool judging, and other activities.”

Her passion for agriculture grew, and she knew she wanted to eventually make a career out of it.

“Agricultural communications interested me because it’s a broad career field, and you can do so many things with it,” Vinklarek said. “I love that I can explore my interests within agricultural communications, whether it’s photography, writing, broadcasting, or anything else.”

After graduating in December, Vinklarek started a marketing internship with Rodeo Austin.

“Every day is different in a nonprofit organization,” Vinklarek said. “The purpose of Rodeo Austin is to host events that raise millions of dollars for Texas youth, and marketing plays a huge role in that.”

She has a variety of duties, including researching influencers in the Austin area, sitting in on sponsor meetings, and assisting with important paperwork. She also has helped with the organization’s website and social media.

“I’ve already learned a lot during my time here, and I’m excited to learn more,” Vinklarek said.