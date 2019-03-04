Adams Presented Ag Journalist Award

Mike Adams, host of Adams on Agriculture (Jacksonville, Illinois), was named Ag Journalist of the Year by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association at their 2019 annual convention. Adams on Agriculture is a national agricultural talk show featuring a mix of commentary on agricultural issues and interviews with decision makers, such as members of Congress, USDA personnel, and leaders of agricultural organizations. A 44-year broadcast veteran, Adams was named NAFB Farm Broadcaster of the Year in 1995 and was elected NAFB President in 1999. He was inducted into NAFB’s Hall of Fame in 2018. Adams said, “I was very honored to receive this award from NCBA. I’ve often thought I might receive a ‘consumption’ award from the beef industry for my dietary preference for their product, but this award means a lot to me. I enjoy helping tell beef producers’ stories and to create awareness of the issues they are addressing.”