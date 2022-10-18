Adams Receives Ruth White Media Award

“When you work at a small market radio station, it’s the greatest experience in the world. It is the heartbeat of a community.”

Mike Adams, retired farm broadcaster and NAFB Hall of Fame member, was awarded the Ruth White Media Award in September and describes how lucky he feels to serve in the broadcasting industry.

Having grown up on a grain and livestock farm, a young Adams was unaware farm broadcasting even existed. He knew from an early age he wanted to be in radio but had no idea how far that would take him.

“It is truly such an honor to receive the award and stand amongst past recipients. It reflects on my years of covering agriculture and agribusiness stories and staying fair and balanced,” Adams said.

The Ruth White Media Award goes to someone who has demonstrated evidence of consistent, objective, and accurate reporting on American agriculture.

“The best thing I’ve always found about radio is the relationship you had with your listeners. They count on you for good, accurate information, “Adams said.

The Mid America CropLife Association (MACA) recognized several people at its annual meeting held September 6, 2022, in St. Louis, Missouri. Rodney Schmidt, past MACA president, presented the award to Adams, Educator of the Year to Todd Gaines, and Industry Innovation Award to Susanne Wasson.

Now that Adams has retired, he has plenty of time to spend with his grandkids but still is “doing quite a bit of public speaking.” This harvest season, he is helping run grain trucks at a country elevator.