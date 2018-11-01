Adkins Wears Many Hats for KMA

“It’s been an honor to work at KMA (Shenandoah, IA) all these years,” said Dean Adkins. “It is still a family-owned radio station that’s been going strong since 1925, serving southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska, northwest Missouri, and northwest Kansas. I’ve had the opportunity to ‘wear many hats’ while working at KMA.” These days, Dean hosts a morning talk show and a buy-sell-trade program while also serving as Ag Services Director. “I also enjoy helping out in the sports department with some wrestling and football reporting.” As Ag Services Director, one of his main passions besides relaying basic market information and general ag news is to get out to the people in his listening area. “Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of interviewing hundreds of folks with ties to agriculture by going out to their farms, places of business, and schools. I do a monthly feature with area FFA and industrial tech students and place a heavy emphasis on 4-H kids, as well. Page County and Clarinda, IA, is the birthplace of 4-H through the legendary Mother of 4-H, Jessie Field Shambaugh,” Adkins said. “I’ve learned so much by getting out of the station and making my way to these wonderful people who are willing to share their stories with me. In these tumultuous times, it’s such an honor to still find so many selfless, giving folks who still understand the value of being not only a good person but a good neighbor as well.” Adkins grew up on a farm in Council Bluffs, IA, and is one of seven children born to the late Robert and Betty Adkins. His two oldest brothers still farm in Pottawattamie County. “My wife, Kris, and I reside in Shenandoah. We have three children: Mikayla, Claire and Sophia. We are active in our church and enjoy being involved in shows at our local community theater. I’m passionate about soil conservation and water quality, and I enjoy interviewing producers and landowners, along with Natural Resources Conservation Service and Iowa Department of Natural Resources professionals, who share my passion. A frequent theme of many of those recent radio visits has been the tremendous value of cover crops. Every day brings new opportunities and challenges, and I’m thankful for not only a supportive family but also a great staff with whom I work with here at KMA, including an owner who is second to none, Ed May Jr.”