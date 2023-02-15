After 52 Years, Henne's Passion for Farm Broadcasting Remains

Terry Henne has been around agriculture his entire life; and what began on his Michigan family farm led him to a lasting and fulfilling career in farm broadcasting.

“We’ve seen a lot of changes, not only in the industry but in the world. The resilience of agriculture of the American farmer is just amazing,” Henne stated.

Henne and his family managed cattle, swine, and around 3,000 acres of crops on a farm in Pigeon, Michigan. It was there he learned to respect and appreciate those who are involved in the agricultural industry.

As a student at Michigan State University, he began working at WSGW Radio in East Lansing. After graduating in 1971, Henne worked full-time at the station and started a farm report that he has been producing ever since.

“When I started in radio, my dad was more than willing to let me go off the farm once I graduated from college and work for two years. Then, after two years, we were going to see if I liked it or not. If I didn’t like it, I could come back to the farm. If I did like it, I could pursue it, and he would sell the dairy cattle. Needless to say, he sold the dairy cattle,” Henne exclaimed.

Henne’s farm report on WSGW provides agricultural news, weather, technology, and stock reports. The station covers 30 counties in the lower peninsula of Michigan and is one of the only substantial farm reports in the state, airing three times a day, Monday through Friday, along with a weekend program.

In more recent years, social media streaming has made reaching a wider audience possible. Connecting with individuals is what allows Henne to know the audience on the other side of his microphone.

“Being a farm broadcaster is very rewarding knowing that, first of all, there are people who trust you; and second of all, people who are willing to share their concerns,” he said. “They select their local farm broadcaster, and that is very gratifying.”

Henne has attended the NAFB Annual Convention since 1975. His involvement in the organization has included working as a convention photographer, being a long- standing Broadcast Council member, and serving as Treasurer for the National Farm Broadcasters Association Foundation. He was the second of only three Foundation treasurers in the board’s existence. After 48 years of attendance, Henne continues to enjoy the experience the NAFB Convention provides.

“Getting together with farm broadcasters from all around the country gives you the opportunity to talk to individuals face to face, not over the phone or by email,” Henne said.

Henne currently has his first station intern and is working to help him understand all that farmers do. He believes credibility as a farm broadcaster comes from being familiar with the background of others and knowing their experiences on the farm.

“You’re able to understand the pitfalls and rewards that come with agriculture,” Henne stated.