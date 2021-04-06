The Ag Law & Tax Report

Mark Oppold (Mark V Media Group, Camdenton, Missouri) is partnering with Roger McEowen, professor of ag law at Washburn University School of Law in Topeka, Kansas, and launching a daily radio program, The Ag Law and Tax Report. The report is two minutes in length and reviews actual court cases involving agricultural interests, and court decisions in hopes of preventing farmers and ranchers from falling into similar legal issues.

McEowen is a regular interview guest on NAFB radio stations and RFD-TV, and he conducts seminars across the country each year. Oppold says the program has been well-received by farm broadcasters and is set to launch May 3. Contact Oppold at markvmediagroup@gmail.com, or call 913/638-2611.