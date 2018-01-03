

Lynn Ketelsen (Linder Farm Network) with Senator Amy Kloubechar and

Minnesota Farmers Union President Gary Wertish



Linder Farm Network will once again be holding its annual Ag Outlook Series of meetings in January. The meetings will focus on management and marketing strategies for the coming year and will feature some of the top experts in the country. Registration will be at 8:00 a.m., and the forums start promptly at 9:00 a.m. The programs wrap up by 2:30 p.m. Cost is $35 per person. Lynn Ketelsen (Linder Farm Network, Owatonna, MN) said, “We have gone from five locations to seven now because of the demand.” Locations include Alexandria, MN, (January 8), Wilmar, MN, (January 9), Marshall, MN, (January 10), Mankato, MN, (January 11), Owatonna, MN, (January 12), Fairmont, MN, (January 30), and Red Wing, MN, (February 1). Lynn explained, “We talk price outlook, world issues and state issues, not to mention weather outlook. We typically draw more than 1,500 farmers to these events, but with two more locations, we may reach 2,000.” He added, “We will be covering a lot of other events this January including the Minnesota Ag Expo with live broadcasts, Minnesota Pork Expo and local meetings.” Lynn concludes, “It’s a great chance to see many farmers. We will be announcing soon the addition of another farm broadcaster to our team. The network continues to grow with the addition of six new affiliates, and we feel very blessed.”