AIC Election Profile: Chad Colby

Chad Colby

Colby AgTech

colbyuas@gmail.com

(309) 461-5564

Years of Experience: 30

Board Experience: Members of various organizations and served in various roles. Allied Industry Council Member of National Association of Farm Broadcasting; 2015 Commercial UAV Expo Advisory Board; 2011-2013 JDUG (John Deere User Group) Board Member; Life Member of National Corn Growers; Life Member of Experimental Aircraft Association - EAA; Member of American Soybean Association; Life Member of FFA Alumni; Member of Academy of Model Aeronautics ~ AMA; Member of Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association ~ AOPA; Member of Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International ~ AUVSI; Member of Unmanned Autonomous Vehicle System Association Member of Drone Pilots Associations

Bio: When agriculture's leaders seek superlative insight and expertise in new and emerging technologies they turn to Chad Colby. Chad is the founder and principal of Colby AgTech, where he works with progressive farmers, leading companies and government agencies to provide deeper understanding of new technologies and recommendations on its practical applications. He is one of the industry-leading advocates for the use of unmanned aerial systems in agriculture. Twitter's Commercial Drone Industry named @TheChadColby as of the "20 People to Follow on Twitter," where he landed in the number six spot.

Chad Colby grew up on his family’s Central Illinois farm; he says he was always the tech “geek,” and that has not changed. Chad spent several years in Los Angeles working with an aviation construction company that designed, developed and built airport hangars across the U.S. It was during this time that Chad earned his pilot’s license and grew his passion for aviation. Beginning in April of 2016 Chad works full-time as the General Manager for Central Illinois Ag, a 5th generation Case IH dealership with locations in Central Illinois.

Chad Colby developed AgTechTalk.com in 2013 to provide ag technology experts and enthusiasts with on-time information about the latest in technology advances. This provided a platform for him to share his insights and knowledge at meetings and conferences, as well as through media programs, around the world. He is also featured weekly segment "Colby AgTech" on This Week in Agribusiness, hosted by Orion Samulson and Max Armstrong.

In 2015, Chad established Colby AgTech to further reach and inform agriculture’s most progressive farmers, companies and organizations. To date, Chad has provided information and demonstrations at a majority of U.S. agribusiness company and organization meetings, presented at hundreds of conferences and meetings, such as National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International, Commercial Drone Expo, Commodity Classic, Australian Summer Grains Conference, InfoAg and Farm Progress Show, and conducted hundreds of media interviews, including CNBC, This Week in Agribusiness, WGN Radio, RFDTV Market Day Report, XM Satellite Rural Radio, Iowa Public Radio, and TV program Market to Market.

Chad resides in Goodfield, Illinois.