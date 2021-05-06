All is Well with Retired Gustin

“All is well here. Still ranching with my brother. Our registered Gelbvieh cattle operation has evolved into a multi-family, multi-generation, two location operation. My brother and I keep saying we need to phase out and let the next generation take over... which is happening, gradually. We’re about finished calving and it has gone well,” Gustin said.

“I'm still writing a monthly column for the North Dakota Living magazine, the publication of the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives. I’ve been doing that since 1974. Also, I continue to send reports to ‘This Week in Agribusiness’ on a somewhat-infrequent basis. I still enjoy telling a good TV story.”

Gustin announced he and his wife, Peggy, have just funded a scholarship at North Dakota State University. The “Al Gustin Agricultural Communications Scholarship” will be awarded annually to a student with a major or minor in ag communications. Gustin was named NAFB Farm Broadcaster of the Year in 2012.