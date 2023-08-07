Allen Named Host of Agriculture of America

Jesse Allen, current farm and ranch director for American Ag Network and host of Market Talk, recently became the host for Agriculture of America (AOA).

“We are very excited at Agriculture of America to announce Jesse Allen as the new host,” said Lance Knudson, AOA and American Ag Network owner. “With his unmatched experience and dedication to agriculture, marketing, and broadcasting, Jesse will shape the show for the future.”

The hour-long show covers topics including agriculture legislation, challenges facing rural Americans, weather, market updates, and other important information.

“I will spend a lot of time talking to leaders and decision makers in Washington, D.C.,” Allen said. “I will be doing my best to keep farmers and ranchers in the loop about the issues they’re dealing with day to day.”

Allen explained the show has an impressive history of informing rural America of the policy impacting their everyday lives. Other broadcast legends have hosted the show, starting with the original host, Mike Adams and followed by Mike Pearson.

Now, it will be Allen’s turn to carry the torch.

“With Jesse’s proven success on the American Ag Network and Market Talk, he was the natural successor for the AOA program,” said Breck Von Bank, SVP/general manager, American Ag Network. “Jesse is smart, knowledgeable, and a talented interviewer, and we are excited for him to host AOA.”

For Allen, this new role is the dream come true he has been hoping for since the beginning.

“I get to tell the story of agriculture, and I get to help farmers and ranchers have their voice heard,” Allen said. “Hopefully, they learn something from the show along the way. I’m extremely excited and grateful to American Ag Network and to Lance and Breck for their support and believing in me.”