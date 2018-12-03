Arkansas Farm Broadcaster Started in Music Radio

Scott Woodson (Farm Broadcaster, EAB Ag Network, Jonesboro, AR) said, “To be honest, I have a much more substantial history in music radio than I do in farm broadcasting.” He grew up in a farming community in north central Arkansas. His father was a construction worker, who retired in the tiny town of Newark, AR. “We had moved there to finish up construction of a coal burning power plant and loved the area so much, my dad decided to retire early so I could go to high school in one place.” Scott explained, “We moved so many times in the early years of my life. For instance, I went to five different schools in the fifth grade alone.” Because of the coal burning plant in the county, Newark Schools received quite a bit of tax funding and started many new programs including a radio and television department. “My first year of high school, I developed asthma and had to quit participating in sports. I had to fill that hour of my day, so I decided to try out radio and television to see if I liked it. It was amazing! I won several state awards in radio during my high school years and decided to study radio programming at the University of Arkansas in 1987.” He worked his way through college at several radio stations playing all types of music, from easy listening to rock-and-roll oldies. In 1991, he got his first job in Country Music at KBEV (Springdale, AR). “I would stick with country music for many years, working in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Missouri, and most recently Kansas before moving back to Arkansas.” He said, “When the job opened up as Ag Director/Farm Broadcaster at East Arkansas Broadcasters and the EAB Ag Network, I jumped at the opportunity! I’ve always had a very healthy respect for the farmer and the ag industry as a whole.” He has been with EAB now for five years, and says he is still learning all there is to know about farm broadcasting. “I’m sure I’ll be learning for a long time to come. I’m just turning 50 and celebrated my 31st year in commercial radio this September. Even though I just got my AARP card in the mail, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon. I’m having too much fun.” Scott says he is often asked, ‘What’s the best thing about working in radio broadcasting, and especially farm broadcasting?’ “I can honestly say it’s the people. There are no friendlier or more honest people in the country than American farmer, and I’m honored to be a small part of their every-day life.”



Scott Woodson interviews Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson at the

Arkansas Rice Expo in Stuttgart last year.

