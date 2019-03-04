Armstrong Rides Purdue Boilermaker

Max Armstrong (Farm Progress, Batavia, Illinois) reports that he had a “fun ride,” courtesy of the Purdue Agriculture Alumni Association on February 2, 2019, in Indianapolis, Indiana. “The university has an annual luncheon called the Purdue Ag Fish Fry. They always try to have an interesting program, and this year they brought back four former Purdue Ag School deans, and those four joined the current dean on the panel.” Armstrong added, “They asked me to moderate the panel, which I was proud to do, of course. The real thrill, though, was to have them deliver me to the stage riding in the official Purdue mascot, the Boilermaker X-Tra Special, the little locomotive that goes to all sports events. They even let me sound the horn. Yes, it was quite a thrill for this Purdue guy. Thanks to student Aris Hoath, from South Bend, who was at the controls, for allowing me to ride along. What a thrill!” Armstrong was NAFB President in 2017, and he was named NAFB Farm Broadcaster of the Year in 2001.