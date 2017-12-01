Art Sechrest Is Presented Two NAFB President's Awards

NAFB Emeritus Member and 1984 NAFB President, Art Sechrest (Bloomington, IL), center, is presented his award by 2017 President Max Armstrong, left, and 1999 NAFB President Mike Adams. Mike presented the 1999 award earlier when Mike was President. Both Max and Mike had close professional relationships with Art. Max said, “Art was working for WJBC (Bloomington, IL) when he suffered a stroke more than 20 years ago. Before WJBC, he was Radio-TV Director for the Illinois Farm Bureau. That’s where he was when he hired me out of Purdue University in 1975. I worked with Art 2 ½ years before going to WGN Radio-TV in Chicago.” Max reminded, “Art brought me to my first NAFB meeting 42 years ago. I asked long-time friend Mike Perrine and past president Mike Adams to join me in presenting the President’s Award to Art. They both have also known him for many years.” They traveled to Normal, IL, to the home that Art shares with his daughter, Shawn, for the presentation. Max announced Art’s award earlier as he presided over the President’s Banquet on the final night of the NAFB Convention.