Avant Leads Production of Shows Highlighting Females in Ag

Katie Avant, director of original content for RFD-TV, has been working on the production team of FarmHer and RanchHer for several years to shine a light on women in the world of agriculture.

This platform began as a blog, created by Marji Guyler-Alaniz, to showcase the women working alongside her in the field of agriculture to feed the world. Two years later, RFD-TV partnered with Guyler-Alaniz to bring those stories to screens across America.

Avant’s start with FarmHer began in the show’s second season. She writes and produces the episodes for the show.

“Each week, we try to tell the stories about any role a woman plays in agriculture,” Avant said. “That can include being the main operator/owner, doing the bookkeeping, teaching agriculture, working at a land-university, doing research, or any other roles that contribute to agriculture.”

Avant also oversees the production of RanchHer, which is gearing up for its second season.

Avant knows it is important for women to recognize the difference their contributions to agriculture makes, no matter how small they may seem.

“The women we feature may not always be the principal operators, but they are behind the scenes doing a lot for agriculture,” Avant said. “They push our industry forward, and I still run into women who downplay their roles in the industry. Hopefully, FarmHer and RanchHer will continue to empower more women to embrace their valuable contributions.”

RFD-TV purchased FarmHer, Inc., earlier this year, and FarmHer will be airing its sixth season in March 2024, while RanchHer will premiere its second season in April 2024. The company also has announced the addition of two new hosts: Kirbe Schnoor will be the host of FarmHer, and Janie Johnson will be the host of RanchHer.

Avant is excited to see what the future brings for this young company and the shows, and she hopes women all over the country will be inspired by the stories of other ladies making a difference in agriculture.