Award-Winning Broadcaster Joins NAFB Membership

Rick Worthington became a member of the Ag Information Network of the West in 2017 as the host of the Farm and Ranch Report. Worthington is a longtime broadcaster who started his radio career in his hometown of Elko, Nevada. Now based in Boise, Idaho, Worthington continues broadcasting on 670am KBOI as news director and associate program director. He was no stranger to agriculture reporting before joining the Ag Information Network of the West. Worthington spent time as a general assignment reporter at KFBK (Sacramento, California) where agriculture and farming is a huge part of the community and economy. Worthington is an accomplished news broadcaster, having won Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in 2009 and 2010. Also, he is the recipient of the Associated Press Mark Twain Award in 2008 and 2009. Worthington also has been recognized by the Idaho State Broadcasters Association for Best Newscast and Story of the Year in 2018. While agriculture broadcasting is a huge focus, his biggest passion is for sports. Worthington gets his “football fix” as the host of Bronco Game Night (following Boise State football broadcasts) and enjoys coaching his children’s youth sports teams. On a more personal note, Worthington’s family has been dealing with a series of tragic turn of events. His wife, Kristen, is currently undergoing chemotherapy to treat stage-4 metastatic breast cancer. The Worthingtons also lost a child to cancer in March of this year, when 15-year-old son, Nikko, lost his battle to Rhabdomyosarcoma. Rick and Kristen are now proud supporters and volunteers at St. Luke’s Children's Hospital in Boise.