Barnett is New to Farm Broadcasting

Brent Barnett (Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network, Des Moines, Iowa) is a new farm broadcaster and NAFB member who grew up in the small northwest Missouri town of Burlington Junction. After graduating from West Nodaway High School, Barnett earned his BS in mass media from Northwest Missouri State University in 2015.

Barnett’s first full-time job out of college was as a news reporter with KMA Radio (Shenandoah, Iowa) — the area’s leading ag radio station and the pillar station for the Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network (IARN). He worked in a variety of positions at KMA over a five-year period, including news, sports, farm reporting, video production, and early morning on-air hosting duties. He started with IARN in June.

“Since joining the network, I’ve had nothing but positive experiences being a new farm broadcaster,” Barnett said. “My past experiences in media have helped shape the journalist that I am today. I’m so grateful to be a part of such a dedicated, hardworking team at IABN.”

In his career, Barnett has gathered and reported agricultural news on a regular basis, covering issues that impact area farmers. In 2018, he was recognized by the Iowa Broadcast News Association as a winner of its In-Depth Series. Barnett enjoys outdoor activities including bow hunting, slow-pitch softball, and golf. He also is an avid Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals fan. Barnett currently resides in Shenandoah with his wife, Regan, and one-year-old daughter Quinn. The Barnetts are expecting baby number two in November.