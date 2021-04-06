Benson is New to Farm Broadcasting

Jessica Benson just started farm broadcasting with American Ag Network in Fargo, North Dakota, this past January.

“I graduated from North Dakota State University with a bachelor of science in animal science, but I really hoped I would find myself a job working in the media with a focus in agriculture. So, finding and getting this job was a wonderful surprise,” she said.

Benson is originally from northern Minnesota where she grew up on her family’s commercial cow/calf operation, participating in the typical ag kid’s activities like 4-H and high-school rodeo, but she was especially into riding and showing cutting horses.

“Currently, I reside in Fargo, North Dakota, with my Blue Heeler named Bow. When I’m not talking ag, I do commission artwork on the side and play a little guitar here and there. I’m also very into physical fitness and weightlifting; and if it weren’t for my first love of agriculture, I might have considered a career as a personal trainer, but cows are much more fun to talk about – in my opinion.

“Growing up, I wasn't exactly fond of the family cattle business, but once I moved away from the ranch and got to experience more of the world, I had the epiphany that my family’s way of life and the agriculture industry truly shaped me into the person I am today, and I wouldn’t give up being eaten by mosquitoes while fencing or having to push bulls out of thick, tangled brush for anything.

“I am extremely passionate about the industry of agriculture and the people who work within it. Agriculture dictates literally everything else happening in society; and without it, Americans, whether they know it or not, would be living very different lives if it weren’t for that 2 percent working day in and day out to feed the other 98 percent.

“I strive every day to advocate for this industry and to represent it in the best way I know how. Recently, I started a podcast called ‘Agri-Culture’ here at American Ag Network. This podcast is focused on the culture aspect of agriculture. From ag entrepreneurs, to auctioneers, to meat scientists, and to producers themselves, I plan to continue bringing on guests who have something to offer, whether it be knowledge or a different point of view, to capture the essence of the folks in ag and to provide solutions and answers to consumers and producers alike.

“There’s a serious communication gap between the consumer world and the producer world, and I hope to help bridge it with my content. I’m also very lucky to get to work daily with Mike Adams, host of Adams on Agriculture. As a newbie in the business, I count myself quite fortunate to be working with one of the best by helping produce his daily podcast.

“I am eagerly looking forward to attending farm shows and conventions and meeting other folks working within the NAFB who share the same passion I do for this industry. I truly believe we are some of the luckiest people in the world, working on behalf of agriculture, and I look forward to working as a farm broadcaster for many years.”