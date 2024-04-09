Boyer Recognized by American Sheep Industry Association

Lorrie Boyer, farm broadcaster for KSIR, received the Shepherd’s Voice Award from the American Sheep Industry Association in January.

The award recognizes outstanding year-long coverage of the sheep industry. Nominations include publications, networks, and individual reporters.

“I have worked with the American Sheep Industry Association for more than 20 years,” Boyer said. “Most of my work includes interviews with organization leaders and members. I also make connections and do interviews with the sheep industry at the National Association of Farm Broadcasting (NAFB) Convention.”

Boyer lives in Colorado, where sheep production thrives.

“We have a significant sheep industry here, and the American Sheep Industry Association is based here,” Boyer said. “We do a lot of finishing because the high altitude makes for the perfect environment, so many producers bring their sheep here.”

Her top stories typically involve policy, but her favorite story was about a different aspect of the sheep industry.

“This man from Utah was looking for a way to use sheep pellets because that industry isn’t very lucrative right now,” Boyer said. “He ended up pelleting some of his own wool, packaging it, and selling it to plant nurseries. He figured out that it holds moisture and is biodegradable, and it is a cost-effective way for nurseries to raise their plants.”

She was honored to receive the award for her contributions to the sheep industry.

“Sharing the sheep story is just as important as sharing the stories of other livestock industries,” Boyer said. “I was very humbled to be recognized with this award.”