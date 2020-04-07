Boyer Selected for Colorado's Who's Who

Immediate NAFB Past President and Colorado Farm Broadcaster Lorrie Boyer was one of 40 ag industry professionals nominated and selected as a Who’s Who in Colorado Agriculture recipient. In its second year, this award program is hosted by the Denver Business Journal and the Colorado Farm Bureau.

The program honors those making an impact on Colorado’s food industry. In addition to a reception honoring the nominees and the Trailblazer winner, the Denver Business Journal will print a write-up highlighting each person in a spring special edition paper. The event has been postponed due to COVID-19, but the Denver Business Journal says that the reception is to “honor the movers and shakers in the state’s ag industry.” An extensive application for nomination was submitted and included Boyer’s career accomplishments and service positions within the local and ag community including her involvement in the National Association of Farm Broadcasting (NAFB).

Boyer is the farm broadcaster and Ag Morning Show host for 1010 KSIR in Fort Morgan, Colorado. Before serving as NAFB 2019 president, she served as the South Region vice president.