Boyer Volunteers as 4-H Horse Show Judge

Lorrie Boyer, farm news director for KSIR Radio, lives out her passion of all things equine by serving as a certified 4-H horse show judge in Colorado.

Boyer grew up in the horse-show world, but her time in college put a pause on that part of her life. Shortly after moving to northeast Colorado for work, Boyer decided to get back into the industry.

“I didn’t necessarily want the costs of owning a horse again,” Boyer said. “Plus, it’s really tough to feed a horse with the hours I work.”

Her kids became 4-H members, and that inspired her to be involved through the organization.

“My kids didn’t have horse projects, but I always stayed true to my roots,” Boyer said. “I decided to get certified as a horse show judge, and I’ve been doing it for several years since.”

The certification process begins with a workshop at Colorado State University, where experts teach about the ins and outs of horse judging. The workshop attendees also get the opportunity to practice their skills alongside Colorado State’s collegiate judging team.

“People bring their horses for everyone to judge, and we compare notes at the end,” Boyer said. “It’s a great way to get hands-on experience and to get your judging card.”

Judging participants must take and pass a test at the end of the day, and they are required to retest every five years after receiving their initial certification.

“I love horse judging because it keeps me active and updated on the latest trends,” Boyer said. “I also get to meet a lot of new people.”

In addition to her equine hobby, Boyer excels in her role at KSIR. She was named the 2023 NAFB Farm Broadcaster of the Year at NAFB’s Convention last month. Boyer was honored to be this year’s recipient.

“I was in disbelief when the MC called my name,” Boyer said. “It was a very emotional moment for me. In this career, I get to learn something every day, and I never get bored.”