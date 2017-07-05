Brian Winnekins Recognized By Wisconsin Legislature

On June 21, the Wisconsin State Assembly recognized Brian Winnekins (WRDN, Durand, WI) for his election to serve as President of the National Association of Farm Broadcasting for the 2016 term. Winnekins owns and operates WRDN, 1430 AM, Reel Country, and his station has worked hard to promote local agriculture, an $88 billion dollar per year industry in Wisconsin. Brian started his radio career at WKTY (La Crosse, WI) before graduating from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. His first unaccompanied farm radio gig was at WBOG (Tomah, WI). He later worked at WCOW (Sparta, WI) prior to purchasing WRDN (Durand, WI). WRDN reaches more than 6,500 farms in its local listening area with its mission to focus on delivering content that matters to the community and creating an avenue for community awareness.

Brian and his organization are very active in the community through involvement with local organizations, school activities, Durand High School sports, local FFA chapters, and churches. Brian has earned numerous awards and recognition during his professional career, including the NAFB Horizon Award (recognizing farm broadcasters who are new to the profession), an honorary state degree from the Wisconsin FFA, and he was named a Friend of the Agent by the University of Wisconsin-Extension. Also, he has been recognized by multiple local and county FFA, 4-H, and Holstein groups. Ajit Pai, Chairperson of the Federal Communications Commission, recognized Brian for his efforts in resurrecting WRDN’s place on the radio dial.