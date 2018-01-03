From Broadcaster to Executive Director

On December 1, Rhonda Garrison (Southern Farm Network, Raleigh, NC) concluded a near 20-year career in ag radio, 15 of those years behind the microphone and more than 10 of those years with Southern Farm Network. Rhonda got her start in ag broadcasting with KGNC-AM (Amarillo, TX). She began first in ag advertising sales transitioning into broadcasting full-time in the spring of 2003. In the summer of 2007, Rhonda took the leap and moved to the East Coast to take over farm broadcasting for Southern Farm Network, eventually building SFNToday.com, a companion website to the 20-station network covering North and South Carolina. After a whole weekend off, on December 4, Rhonda began her new role as Executive Director of the Corn Growers Association of North Carolina, a 40-year-old Checkoff organization serving the state's corn producers. Corn Growers of NC had been run by the same person since its inception in the fall of 1977. The organization was started with a $50 bill out of a farmer's pocket in Elizabethtown, NC. As only the second Executive Director, Rhonda has been entrusted to set up the first office for the organization, and to re-vamp research and communications for the group. Southern Farm Network and SFNToday.com has been left in the capable hands of Mike Davis. Mike filled in for Rhonda off and on for more than eight years, and Rhonda has complete faith that he'll carry on the tradition of keeping farmers in the Carolinas informed of the latest issues in the southeast, Washington D.C. and around the world. Look for Rhonda at Washington Watch and introduce yourself to Mike. Rhonda will continue her membership in NAFB as an Allied Industry member.