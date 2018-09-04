Brownfield's Anderson Wins Media Award

Brownfield Ag News anchor/reporter Ken Anderson received the American Coalition for Ethanol’s (ACE) 2018 Media Excellence Award at the group’s recent annual conference in Minneapolis. Presenting the award, ACE Communications Director Katie Fletcher said Anderson “epitomizes objective news reporting, and covers the policy, markets, events and issues that the ethanol and agricultural industries need to know.” In thanking ACE for the recognition, Anderson said, “I’m honored to receive this award from ACE, which is a great resource for ethanol-related information. Ethanol is a very important topic for our listeners and readers across the Midwest, and keeping them up to speed on the latest industry developments is one of our priorities at Brownfield.” Brownfield Ag News creates and delivers original content across multiple media platforms. Brownfield includes the largest and one of the oldest agricultural news radio networks in the country. More than 480 affiliate radio stations in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin are in a contractual partnership to carry agricultural programming created by Brownfield’s award-winning team of a dozen full-time farm broadcasters. More information is available at www.brownfieldagnews.com.