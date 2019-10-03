Brunker to Receive 2019 NAMA Award

Bob Brunker (J.L. Farmakis, Inc.; NAFB Management and Sales Council member) is receiving the 2019 National Agri–Marketing Association (NAMA) Professional Development Award (PDA) of Excellence at this year’s NAMA Fall Conference, October 7-9, in St. Louis, Missouri.

The NAMA PDA awards honor members of the organization based on outstanding achievement in each of its professional development areas — sales, marketing communications, and public relations.

This year, NAMA recognizes Brunker, who is regional director of sales and marketing for J.L. Farmakis, Inc., in the sales category; Douglas Reynolds, marketing and digital communications leader for the United States Region for Corteva Agriscience, in the marketing communications area; and Hannah Thompson-Weeman, vice president of communications for the Animal Agriculture Alliance, in the public relations category.

NAMA noted Brunker is a respected and trusted sales professional who values relationships. He genuinely cares about clients and peers and is a resource for media buyers, planners, marketing executives, and coworkers. Brunker’s dedication to people over the past 15 years has helped lead to a three-time increase in business for J.L. Farmakis, Inc. NAFB Executive Director Tom Brand and Marketing & Communications Manager Erin Nash will attend the awards ceremony during the 2019 NAMA Fall Conference to represent the association.