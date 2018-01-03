California Broadcaster Heads to North Dakota

“I love an adventure.” That’s the first thing Sabrina Hill says when asked why she has chosen to leave California, and a network she helped build, for the Northern Plains. Hill was Farm News Director for AgNet West from 2012 until December 31, when love of adventure and love otherwise led her to North Dakota. “The five years I spent working for and with Gary Cooper and Robin Loftin were amazing. I can’t put into words what they and the network have meant to me,” she said. “During that time, I went through a lot of personal things and life changes, and this is where they’ve led me.” As of January 1, Hill is the newest addition to The American Ag Radio Network. She’ll be leading the network’s new charge into the digital universe as digital director and farm broadcaster. “We’re beyond excited for what Sabrina brings to the table for the American Ag Network,” said network General Manager Lance Knudson. “She’s known and respected in the industry and has experience and knowledge that are hard to find.” Fargo, ND, is a long way from Fresno, CA, but Hill said they’re not that different. “I’m joking. They’re completely different,” she conceded. “I’ve never really thought of change as scary. For me, it’s a chance to grow and experience new things. I’ve always been more afraid of being stagnant and not living to the fullest.” She joins a well-established on-air team at the American Ag Network led by Farm and Ranch Director Rusty Halvorson, who has been with the network for nearly 22 of its more than 30 years on air. Breck Von Bank is the network’s national sales manager. Hill will remain an active member of NAFB and plans to once again be on the Washington Watch planning committee. She most recently served as the 2016-2017 West Region Vice President, was on the 2017 Washington Watch committee, the 2016 news service committee and was a member of the inaugural NAFB Leadership Class in 2015. Also, she is listed in the NAFB Directory of Speakers and plans to continue speaking at conventions and meetings on topics such as building an online audience and working with the media. She won’t be leaving her Mrs. Claus suit in California. It appears that she will continue her community service and become the official Mrs. Claus for the city of Fargo. Her new email address is sabrinahill@americanagnetwork.com.