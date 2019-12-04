Carey Martin Heads to Texas

Carey Martin has packed his bags and headed west. On December 2, the long-time Louisiana farm broadcaster started a new phase of life as the general manager and farm broadcaster for the Texas Farm Bureau Radio Network, headquartered in Waco, Texas. Despite spending most of his life in his home state of Louisiana, Martin knew the time had come to make a move.

“It became clear to me a couple of years ago that I didn’t have a long-term future in Louisiana,” he said. “I needed to find a place to finish my farm broadcasting career.”

But he didn’t want to finish just anywhere. Martin was looking for just the right fit, and he found it in his neighboring state to the west.

“I’ve had a 22-year career with the Louisiana Farm Bureau and The Voice of Louisiana Agriculture Radio Network. The Texas Farm Bureau is the perfect place for me and my family to set down new roots and get a fresh start on life.”

In those 22 years with the Louisiana Farm Bureau, Martin accomplished a lot.

“I’m very proud of the work I’ve done in Louisiana,” he said. “They gave me the freedom to pursue several new ideas and watch them grow into successful ventures.”

One of those ideas was to start a completely new farm radio network. In 1997, Martin founded the Louisiana Farm Bureau Radio Network and grew it into the top-rated farm network in the state. Several years later, that network was merged with the Louisiana Agri-News Network to eventually become The Voice of Louisiana Agriculture Radio Network.

“I also had the fun of launching a new website and companion e-newsletter four years ago,” Martin said. “That was quite an adventure because I was somewhat digitally challenged.”

The website and newsletter have continued to grow into one of the top digital news sources for news about Louisiana agriculture.

“I also did a lot of experimenting with podcasting, which is an exciting field of growth for farm broadcasters,” he added.

In his new position, Martin will be responsible for the daily operation of the Texas Farm Bureau Radio Network, producing farm programming and maintaining relationships with the network’s 65 affiliated radio stations.

“I’m really looking forward to the new challenge,” he said. “We already have a great staff of farm broadcasters and communications specialists here at Texas Farm Bureau. I hope that I can maintain the level of excellence that is here and start to build upon it.”

The only downside to taking a new job is packing up and moving, something Martin is currently in the middle of doing.

“Moving during the holidays is no fun!” he said. “But it will be worth it. We’re looking forward to becoming Texans.” Martin will be moving with his wife of 29 years, C.J., and their 14-year-old daughter, Mary. They have another daughter, Molly, 20, who works for Disney World in Orlando, Florida. They also have three sons. James, 18, and Calen, 22, are both students at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, while their son Cody, 25, works for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library System.