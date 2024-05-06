College Student Travels Abroad

Michelle Stangler, a graduating senior from the University of Wisconsin – River Falls, spent her last semester in college studying abroad in Europe.

Stangler will be graduating later this month with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications and journalism. She plans to intern this summer with Brownfield Ag News in Jefferson City, Missouri.

“I started in Scotland, where I took a general education class for a month,” Stangler said. “Then I completed an 8-week research project and joined together with other students in the program as we ended back in Scotland.”

She traveled to different countries throughout the 8-week research period to learn from agricultural journalists and producers.

“I joined an agricultural journalist, and we toured a dairy farm and a sheep farm in Northern Ireland before traveling to Dublin for a few days,” Stangler said. “I also got to travel to Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, and England.”

Her research project focused on telling the stories of producers she met along the way.

“I spent most of my days interviewing people in different agriculture industries to compare the differences and similarities to agricultural practices in the United States,” Stangler said. “I learned it is a gift to get to hear people’s stories.”

Stangler said her time spent abroad was eye-opening.

“Traveling across the world and talking to agriculturalists from different countries taught me that ag is a great community, no matter where you go,” Stangler said. “I also learned there are so many opportunities for young people in agriculture, and I want to share that with other young adults.”