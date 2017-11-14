Congratulations To The 2018 NAFB Board of Directors

During the 74th NAFB Convention, the 2018 NAFB Board of Directors were elected during member meetings. Congratulations to the following NAFB members as they will lead the association in 2018.
President: Tom Cassidy, Ag Radio Network, Inc., Barneveld, NY
President Elect: Lorrie Boyer, KSIR Radio, Fort Morgan, CO
Vice President: Rita Frazer, RFD Radio Network, Bloomington, IL
South Region VP: Dewayne Gandy, KRMO Radio, Monett, MO
West Region VP: Joe Gill, KASM, Albany, MN
East Region VP: Spencer Chase, Agri-Pulse Communications, Inc., Alexandria, VA
Allied Industry Council: Wendy Pinkerton, Zoetis, Champaign, IL
Allied Industry Council: Dr. Dwayne Cartmell, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK
Management Sales Council: Breck Von Bank, American Ag Network, Fargo, ND
Management Sales Council: Tim Marshall, KRVN Rural Radio Network, Lexington, NE
M & P Chair: Lance Knudson, American Ag Network, Grand Forks, ND