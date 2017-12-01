Cooper Attends European Livestock Summit

Gary Cooper (AgNet Media, Ocala, FL) attended the 26th Annual “Sommet de l’Elevage” in Clermont-Ferrand, France, an event that has become one of the largest livestock shows in the world. Translated from French, it’s the Livestock Summit, and it’s held there at its permanent facility early each October. This year’s three-day Sommet involved more than 93,000 visitors from 32 countries, nearly 1,500 vendor exhibits, and more than 2,000 live animals on display. There were three days of off-location tours to choose from involving farms, ranches, research facilities, dairies and a lot more. Gary said, “The show brings together a global mix of livestock interests to help introduce new products and ideas and to foster trade among both developed and underdeveloped countries.” He continued, “I first attended the event last year at the invitation of an international colleague and friend from the local area, a well-known French farm journalist, Dominique Diogon, who focuses on the agriculture news beat for regional newspaper La Montagne based in the Sommet’s host city.” Gary emphasized, “Sommet officials confirmed last year that I was the first ever U.S. farm journalist they knew to attend the event, and I was amazed this event does not even appear to be on the radar of the U.S. livestock industry.” Gary added, “In this area of France, they are very fond of Americans and are not shy to share it. My presence there received a good deal of attention, from producers, exhibitors, show organizers and even top-level agriculture officials in France.



Gary Cooper meets with French Ministry of Agriculture,

Agrifood and Forestry official Catherine Geslain-Laneelle,

who is General Director for Economic and Environmental

Performance of Enterprises



​Sommet officials for the first time formally invested in efforts to invite more involvement from North America targeting U.S. and Canadian interests to attend and participate.” This year, a top French government ag official invited Gary to bring U.S. producer leaders with him next year. She offered to help set up meetings with their French counterparts. After two years attending the event, Gary finds it to be both newsworthy and groundbreaking for farm broadcasting.

Gary hopes this article and other communication this year will help get the word out so a modest group of farm media can join him and top level U.S. cattle leaders, too, at the next summit. “I think it would be a grand statement here at home for farm broadcasters to help open doors for producer-to-producer talks that could lead to more business relationships between our countries. I hope to take them up on their offer at the 2018 event.” On the media side, more than 200 press people attended this year, 40 of them from 22 other countries outside of France. “Europeans, producers and the public alike, adore, appreciate and respect their farm journalists a great deal more it seems.” Gary continues, “The Sommet de l’Elevage is hard to compare to any other show of its kind, anywhere that I know of. This year, the U.S. Livestock Export Association, represented by immediate past president Renee Toussant-Strickland from Florida, became the first-ever exhibitor from the U.S. to participate. She shared in my astonishment at the potential the event offers to make so many global trade contacts in one place at one time. Sommet officials seem more than sincere in their hopes that more of our producers will make the trip next year. Strickland is on the program to speak at the upcoming Cattlemen’s College during the NCBA Annual Convention coming up in Phoenix in late January.” Key facts Gary summarized, “French cattle producers share many of the same family farming concerns as do their counterparts in the U.S. Most of them want to stay on the land and pass it down to their heirs to stay in farm production, but they, too, are challenged to do so and continue the family farm profitably. The Sommet involves so much more than can be shared here, including three days of multiple farm and ranch tours to choose from, and a livestock competition featuring a different breed each year. This year, the Limousin was the competition breed, and it was a packed house of thousands in the special arena when the finals of that competition were announced.”

Gary concluded, “If you’re interested in learning more and hearing audio from the Sommet’s International Director, Benoit Delaloy, simply type the word “Sommet” into the search line at www.SoutheastAgNet.com, and listen in to the post I did with him last year, and other news items and interviews in the archives. He talks about the agricultural history of the region, the event, the history and appreciation the French people have for Americans in that region, and a lot more. It’s worth a listen I promise. Anyone with questions can call me directly at 352-895-0414.”