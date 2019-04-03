Cunningham Receives Illinois County Fair Award

Gale Cunningham (WYXY, Champaign, Illinois) was presented the 2019 Friend of Illinois County Fair Award at the fair association’s 109th annual conference in January. “It is one of the most cherished awards I have received, and I'm very honored to receive such an award from the peers who listen to ag radio on WYXY Classic 99.1 FM,” he said. Congratulating Cunningham after the presentation is Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett.

Cunningham was described as the farmers’ friend and advocate for agriculture for more than 50 years. Every day, he talks to the movers and shakers in the agricultural industry. On Saturday mornings, he has guests, from brokers to traders, to elevator managers and university marketing specialists and agricultural economists. The county fair association also noted that he continually introduces listeners to young persons who will make an impact on the future of agriculture and the future of America. Finally, the association noted Cunningham can be found locally, at the State Fair, and at numerous farm shows in the Midwest. His personality, dedication to agriculture, and promotion of youth have earned him the title of “2019 Friend of Illinois County Fair.” He currently is serving as NAFB National Vice President.