Davidson Lives Out Dream Career

Dylan Davidson joined American Farm Bureau as a digital content creator.

He graduated from Texas Tech University with his bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications in 2020 and his master’s degree in agricultural communications in 2022. Right after graduate school, Davidson moved to Montana for his first job. He started at Montana Farm Bureau as the digital communications lead and then recently made the transition to American Farm Bureau in May 2023.

“The digital team focuses on social media, website, email marketing, and anything involved in digital content for American Farm Bureau,” Davidson said. “We coordinate across several departments offering our support on anything digital these other departments need.”

Davidson meets with the public policy team on a regular basis to keep tabs on what is happening in Washington, D.C. The team receives its direction from a master schedule shared by the entire communications department. Davidson’s specialty is photography and videography, and he has been preparing for American Farm Bureau’s convention later this month in Salt Lake City.

“I’ve been working on videos that will play during the American Farm Bureau president’s speech,” Davidson said. “I’ve also been getting my camera gear ready and lining up social media posts.”

He shared the best part of his new position is being behind the camera.

“The camera is how I fell in love with digital content creation,” Davidson said. “I feel like I’m really doing my job when I’m getting stills or capturing video. I love getting to share the stories of farmers and ranchers nationwide.”