Davidson is New NAFB Member

Avery Davidson has taken the place of Carey Martin at Louisiana Farm Bureau, who recently moved to Waco as manager of the Texas Farm Bureau Radio Network. Davidson, a native of New Iberia, Louisiana, also co-hosts the Louisiana Farm Bureau’s weekly TV show This Week in Louisiana Agriculture and has covered agriculture for both radio and television for a number of years.

“Avery has reported on Louisiana agriculture-related issues from several countries including Turkey, Cuba, Spain, Portugal, Thailand, and Japan,” said Don Molino (Voice of Louisiana Agriculture Radio Network, Baton Rouge, Louisiana).

Davidson is married to Lauren and has three sons. Whenever he gets some free time, you will find him either playing bass guitar, watching live music, or delving into the world known as Star Wars.