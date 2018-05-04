Dixon Williams Is Network Farm Director

Posted on May 4th, 2018 by Tom Brand, in
Airing on the Side of Agriculture

When John Winfield fully retired in July 2017, Dixon Williams became the fulltime farm director for Telesouth Communications/Supertalk (Jackson, MS). “My interest in radio started while I was in high school at Provine High in Jackson, MS.    I went on to get a broadcast journalism degree at the University of Southern Mississippi. His first job in broadcasting was at WAPF-AM/WCCA (McComb, MS) in 1982.  “I was the morning announcer and sports director for five years.   Then, I joined the campus station at Mississisppi College and from there I came to the Mississippi Network as the Sports Director in 1989.   Since then, my duties were expanded to back-up for John Winfield doing the ag reports.    I still do some sports and my hope is to finish my career at what is now Telesouth Communications/SuperTalk.”