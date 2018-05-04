Dixon Williams Is Network Farm Director

When John Winfield fully retired in July 2017, Dixon Williams became the fulltime farm director for Telesouth Communications/Supertalk (Jackson, MS). “My interest in radio started while I was in high school at Provine High in Jackson, MS. I went on to get a broadcast journalism degree at the University of Southern Mississippi. His first job in broadcasting was at WAPF-AM/WCCA (McComb, MS) in 1982. “I was the morning announcer and sports director for five years. Then, I joined the campus station at Mississisppi College and from there I came to the Mississippi Network as the Sports Director in 1989. Since then, my duties were expanded to back-up for John Winfield doing the ag reports. I still do some sports and my hope is to finish my career at what is now Telesouth Communications/SuperTalk.”