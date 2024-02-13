Drennan Presented Award for Leadership; Plans to Retire

Dave Drennan, executive director for the Missouri and St. Louis chapters of the National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals, received the Thomas Jefferson Leadership Award in September 2023.

Drennan grew up on a farm in Iowa and graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural journalism. In his first job, he served as a newsletter editor for the American Soybean Association.

“My first boss told me that association work is like a religion,” Drennan said. “Once it’s in your bloodstream, it’s hard to shake. I guess I got the association management bug because that’s all I’ve done since.”

The Missouri chapter of the National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals gives the Thomas Jefferson Leadership Award annually to an individual who has provided long-term support and leadership for the association.

“Anytime an organization recognizes your contributions, it’s an honor,” Drennan said. “Most of my career has been spent in agriculture, and I knew nothing about the insurance industry. However, I know how to run an association and am a fast learner.”

After 14 years of service to the organization, Drennan will officially retire June 30, 2024.

“I’ve been working with different associations for 49 years, and I think it’s a good time to step aside to let somebody else pick up the torch,” Drennan said. “Association work is about the people, and I have enjoyed it all these years. It’s like my first boss said, ‘Our job as an association manager is just to make sure the leadership doesn’t get down the wrong path too fast.’”