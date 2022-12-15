Eight NAFB Foundation Scholarship Recipients Recognized in Kansas City

In 2022, the NAFB Foundation awarded multiple $7,500 college scholarships and one $10,000 scholarship. Each recipient received an expense-paid trip to attend NAFB Convention as part of the award.

Seth Plaugher, recipient of the Robert E. Schmidt Scholarship, grew up in Clarksburg, West Virginia, and is currently finishing his final semester at the University of Missouri for his master’s in agricultural communications and leadership. He has a long history of being involved in agriculture, as an FFA state president to managing his ag-themed blog. “This scholarship is an important note to me as it pushes me to continue working and become a better communicator,” Plaugher said.

Sarah Thomas, winner of the Jack Farmakis Scholarship, is studying agricultural leadership, communication, and education at The Ohio State University towards her master’s. She previously studied dairy science at Virginia Tech. From Silk Hope, North Carolina, Thomas says the scholarship allows her to focus on teaching, research, and her own studies.

Paige Van Dyke received the Ken Root Scholarship, which is even more fitting as Van Dyke will be an Oklahoma State University alum just like Root. She currently is a junior majoring in agriculture communications with a minor in special education. Van Dyke grew up in Louisville, Illinois. Previously having created a television segment for her local cable station, she is grateful for a scholarship that, “allows me to further my education and my future broadcasting career.”

Hannah Chambers, a graduate student at the University of Arkansas, is the recipient of the Glenn Kummerow Memorial Scholarship. She is earning her Master of Science in agriculture extension education with an emphasis in communications and leadership. She holds her bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M. “It means the world to me, not just because of the monetary help, but because they chose to invest in my future. Being an NAFB student member has resulted in many connections and friends across the industry, and I think that’s especially important because the ag industry is so close knit,” Chambers said.

Michelle Stangler, the Orion Samuelson Scholarship winner, is a junior studying agricultural marketing communications and journalism at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Interning with Midwest Farm Report Radio Network and WRDN Radio has allowed her to “get to this point today where I am looking forward to sharing the positive stories in ag.”

Lydia Johnson, winner of the John Deere Scholarship, grew up in Bondurant, Iowa, and now resides in Ames while attending Iowa State University. As a junior studying agricultural communications and journalism, she is a previous NAFB Foundation internship grant recipient and says it has fueled her passions for broadcasting, journalism, and all the ways she plans on being involved in agriculture.

Erin Anderson received the 2022 Grow Smart Scholarship, presented by BASF. Anderson currently is a junior at Purdue University, studying agriculture communications. Originally from Hoopeston, Illinois, she has widespread experiences within the farm broadcasting industry and said that “being able to pursue my education at Purdue University means the world to me.”

Ashley Hagenow received the George Logan Scholarship. She is from Poynette, Wisconsin, and is a senior at the University of Minnesota. Hagenow is studying agricultural communications and marketing with minors in animal science and agricultural food and business management. Besides the financial support, Hagenow is grateful for being at NAFB Convention and having the “opportunity to network with industry legends and those who have walked the path before us.”